COVID-19 vaccination drive based on election process planned to booth level: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination drive based on election process planned down to the booth level and 96,000 vaccinators have been trained so far, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"Vaccination drive has been based on election process planned down to the booth level. Over 57,000 participants across 719 districts have completed training. 96,000 vaccinators have been trained so far," the Minister tweeted.

The Minister had on Saturday visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minister first visited the GTB Hospital in Shahdara and later an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Daryaganj.

The Health Ministry on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon.

He later said in a tweet that details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until July are being finalised.

In his remarks, he warned the citizens against falling prey to rumours and disinformation campaigns regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and rubbished the rumours being propagated on social media which are raising doubts in the mind of the public regarding the vaccine side-effects.

The Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO met on Friday and Saturday and recommended to grant the permission for restricted emergency use of the vaccine, subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities, to Serum Institute of India, Pune. (ANI)