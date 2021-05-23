COVID-19: Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group suspended in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the COVID inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group has been suspended in the state as the supply of vaccines is not smooth.

Thackeray, during the meeting with paediatric doctors and COVID task force team through video conference, said, "COVID inoculation drive for 18-44 age group has been suspended as the supply of vaccines is not smooth. I am hopeful that from June production capacity of vaccines will increase, then, we can run 24-hour vaccination drive in the state."

"Corona is not over yet, we must be prepared ourselves regarding the third wave. In the second wave, we faced a shortage of oxygen, it should not be repeated in the future. In the coming days, I want to make sure that there is no shortage of oxygen. We will be self-reliant, but it will take time, " the Maharashtra CM said.



He lauded the people in Maharashtra including, doctors, police, various party workers, NGOs for their co-operation in the fight against COVID-19.

"When there was a surge in the COVID cases in the state, I had to take tough decisions like lockdown to control the infection. It was taken for the benefit of the state and people really cooperated with us. This is the only reason we are able to control COVID. But it is not over yet," Thackeray said.

"It is you all who made this possible. I am just the captain and the captain alone cannot do anything, it is the team who has the credit of this. I am proud that I have a strong team," he added.

According to the Maharashtra health bulletin issued on Saturday, 26,133 new COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,69,673 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, official data stated. (ANI)

