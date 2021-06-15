COVID-19 vaccination drive for shopkeepers, attendants in Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana)[ India], June 15 (ANI): Panchkula district administration has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the shopkeepers and their attendants on Tuesday.

'All markets will be covered, this will also include the markets situated in the congested areas within the next 10 days. The shopkeepers and their attendants are been vaccinated on a priority basis against COVID-19', said Jasjeet Kaur, CMO at Civil Hospital.



Traders in the city thanked the administration for launching a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for them. President of Sector 9 market Surendra K Bansal said, 'We thank the administration for the vaccination drive. It has benefitted shopkeepers as they can secure vaccines at nearby dispensaries. This drive will ensure everyone's safety and remove the apprehensions of customers."

The vaccination drive comes soon after the city administration initiated drive-through COVID-19 vaccination for registered beneficiaries at Parade Ground at sector 5 from 21 May.

Active cases count in Panchkula stands at 155 currently. (ANI)

