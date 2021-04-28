COVID-19: Vaccination drive intensified in Kashmir's Pulwama after surge in new cases

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): After the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Valley, the vaccination drive has been intensified in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Shabir Ahmad Raina, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama said around 66,000 people have already been vaccinated in the district and informed that the administration has a target to vaccinate more than 3 lakh people.

"After this second wave, we have intensified our vaccination drive. We have a target to vaccinate more than 3 lakh people. Around 66,000 people have already been vaccinated. We are also going to make eight COVID care centres for the benefit of people," he said.

Farooq Ahmad, a beneficiary said that there is no side effect of the vaccine and some people are only spreading rumours about it.

"I came for vaccination at the Primary Health Centre, Newa. It is my first dose. Vaccination is going very well here. It is very important for all of us to inoculate ourselves against the deadly disease. There is no side effect of the vaccine. People saying about side effects are spreading rumours," Ahmad told ANI.



Abdul Rashid, another beneficiary extended gratitude to the government for the vaccination drive.

"There is no myth that COVID is a deadly disease. It is a great move by the government to vaccinate people against COVID-19. For now, vaccination is the only measure to break the chain of the virus since there is no medicine. I would urge everybody to vaccinate themselves to stay safe," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 3,164 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 1,66,054, according to the health department of the Union Territory. The active number of cases stands at 22,283. There were 25 COVID-related deaths reported on Tuesday in the Union Territory, taking the death toll to 2,197.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

