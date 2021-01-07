COVID-19 vaccination dry run at 263 places across Karnataka on Jan 8

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that the COVID-19 vaccination dry run will be conducted at 263 places across the state on January 8.

Speaking to the media after the video conferencing with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sudhakar said vaccination drive should be people's movement, once we get the vaccine.

The minister said a detailed discussion was carried out with the Union Government regarding the preparation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are conducting vaccination dry run at 263 places on January 8. Earlier it was planned at 3 locations in each district, but we have prepared to conduct at 7 locations in each district. This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state," he added.

The minister also said the central government has provided 24 lakh syringes.



"We have 10 walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs, 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. The Central government has also provided 64 Large ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs) with a capacity of 225 litres each. Remaining 2 walk-in coolers and 1 walk-in freezer will be received from the Centre," he added.

The Health Minister said 6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both Government and private sector have registered for vaccination and the window for registration is still open.

He said the Central government is providing 1 crore vaccines to all states.

Police, health workers, defence personnel and Corona warriors will get the vaccine on priority, said the minister.

He asserted that there is no harm from vaccination, this will help the people and they should act responsibly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 9,196 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, 9,02,817 recoveries and 12,124 deaths. (ANI)

