COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 starts in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years started in Kerala on Wednesday.

Children were seen visiting the Kottayam General Hospital for their first shot of the vaccine. Their schoolteachers and parents accompanied them to the hospital.

Dr B Bindu Kumari, the Hospital Superintendent said to ANI, "Till this date in Kottayam, 1,40,728 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered under various categories. From today, we are administering Corbevax to children aged 12-14."





A student who visited the hospital said to ANI, "We came for the first dose of the vaccine. All girls are between 12-14. Our annual exams are coming, we want to stay protected from the virus."



India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.

The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today. (ANI)

