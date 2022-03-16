COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years to start from today

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): India will start vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available. (ANI)