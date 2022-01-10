COVID-19 vaccination: J-K LG Manoj Sinha receives precaution dose

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha received the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine as India began its drive of administering precaution dose to senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday.



Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, India began administering 'precaution doses' to healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). The precaution dose can only be taken after nine months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022. (ANI)

