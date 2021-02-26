COVID-19 vaccination sessions not scheduled on Feb 27, 28 due to transition from Co-Win 1.0 to 2.0

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination sessions are not scheduled on Saturday and Sunday (February 27 and 28) in wake of the IT System Transition from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday.



As per a press statement from the Ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination was launched on January 16 by the Prime Minister. The country-wide vaccination exercise is being exponentially expanded to include those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, from March 1.

On the coming Saturday and Sunday, the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and Union Territories have been already informed about this transition, it said. (ANI)

