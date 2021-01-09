COVID-19 vaccination should not be started before results of Covaxin trials clearly out: TS Singh Deo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination should not be started before the results of Hyderabad-based drug firm Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine--Covaxin--are clearly out.

"Covaxin has been approved for 'emergency use' on the basis of two phases of testing without observing in detail the aftereffects. There is no data about how long inoculation effects will last. My opinion is to wait before results are clearly out," Deo told ANI.

The third phase trials of Covaxin are still going on and the results are awaited, he said.

Deo said that the central government should provide vaccines to all states including Chhattisgarh.

"This is a global pandemic. The central government should help the states as it helps during national calamities. The government should come forward and say that they will provide free vaccines to all states including Chhattisgarh. We will raise this during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11," he added.

On January 2, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in an emergency situation.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease. (ANI)