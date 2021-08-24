COVID-19 vaccination slots can now be booked on WhatsApp: Union Health Minister

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): In a bid to make the inoculation process easier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 vaccination slots can now be easily booked on WhatsApp.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said patients have to send a message 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and follow the steps.

"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and Follow the steps. Book today: http://wa.me/919013151515," he tweeted.



COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed earlier this month.



Mandaviya's office has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp to a number +91-9013151515 and receive it.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office had tweeted.

Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal, or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).

The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN. (ANI)