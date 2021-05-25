Covid-19 vaccination temporarily halted in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, Dharchula for 18-44 age group

Pithoragarh/Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Pithoragarh and Dharchula has been temporarily halted for those in the 18-44 age group due to a shortage of vaccines.

While speaking to ANI, Pithoragarh Chief Medical Officer, HC Pant said, "Our health department has got 7000 doses available for those above 45 years of age. These 7000 doses are being applied in three centers only on the basis of registration."

"Thus, we have a shortage of vaccines in the town. Following this, we have decided to temporarily halt the vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years. As soon as the vaccines are available, the centres, which have been shut for now, will be opened", he said.

A resident of Pithoragarh, Rishendra said, "I think that the government opened the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people of 18-44 years in a hurry. I feel that, first they should have had vaccinated all those who are above 45 years and then only commenced the vaccination drive for our age group."



In Dharchula, the vaccination drive for people between 18-45 years has been halted temporarily as well due to vaccine shortage.

While speaking to ANI, Chief Nodal officer of a Government Hospital in Dharchula, Dr Amir Alam said, "There is a shortage of vaccines in the area. Following a shortage in supply, we have decided to temporarily halt the vaccination drive for people aged between 18-45 years."

"More vaccines are expected to arrive in a couple of days. Once the vaccines arrive, we will begin the drive for this age bracket again. Also, all those who are innoculated in this age bracket will get their second dose only after three months, as per the government directives", Dr Alam informed.

A resident of Khumti village near Dharchula, Pushkar Singh said, "I feel very disappointed that the vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years has been halted. My village is far away. I came here, at this centre only to get innoculated. As soon as I arrived, the officials informed that the vaccination drive has been temporarily stopped. The centre did not inform me in advance about this."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 3194 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6173 discharges and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. To curb the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has imposed a lockdown in the state till June 1. (ANI)

