COVID-19 vaccination to resume in Mumbai from today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 5 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination will resume in Mumbai city of Maharashtra from Thursday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On account of a shortage of COVID vaccine doses, all government vaccination centers were closed on Wednesday.

BMC in an official statement said that 1,05,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received. From these, 57,000 doses were of Covishield and 48,000 doses were of Covaxin.

Mumbai's civic body on Tuesday said, "Due to lack of vaccines, there will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centres in Mumbai tomorrow."

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, BMC has also imposed section 144 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure till 11 pm every day and night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am every day.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 6,126 new COVID-19 cases, 7,436 recoveries and 195 deaths. There are 72,810 active cases taking the cumulative toll of cases registered in the state so far to 63,27,194. The recovery rate in the state is at 96.69 per cent, while case fatality is at 2.1 per cent. The death toll stands at 1,33,410. (ANI)