COVID-19 vaccinations in India cross 1-cr mark for fifth time

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): For the fifth time, India on Monday administered one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Congratulating to citizens of the country, Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time."

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on its official Twitter handle wrote, "Congratulations India! We have done it again. More than 1 crore vaccine doses administered today."

As many as 1,00,96,142 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India today, as per data available on CoWIN portal at 10:33 pm.

Out of this, Uttar Pradesh created a new record of administering 35 lakh vaccine doses. The state had earlier administered 34.9 lakh doses in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 86 crore. A total of 86,93,79,970 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, as per the ministry.

Earlier ANI reported about the Central government has started preparing for another historic landmark by administering 100 crore vaccine doses before mid-October and is expected to reach the target between October 5-10.

The government is also planning to celebrate the achievement.

"Once, we cross 100 crore vaccinations, we are planning a celebration to be held at various places across the country with Covid warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," sources told ANI.

India set a new record on September 17 by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. (ANI)