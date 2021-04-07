COVID-19 vaccine should be available at local clinics: AAP

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said that COVID-19 vaccines should be available at the local doctors' clinic so that people can get them easily.

Hitting out at the central government over its vaccine policy of exporting coronavirus vaccine, Bharadwaj said that country's youth has more right over it.

"People between18-45 age, who have to get out of their homes, travel daily to earn their livelihood, have the first right on the vaccine before Pakistan and Afganistan. These are the same men who run the economy of the country, so they deserve it first," said the AAP leader.



Bharadwaj further said: "We demand the Centre that if the vaccine is available in the country, it should be available at the local doctors' clinic likewise Malaria, Polio, Tuberculosis and Typhoid's vaccine so that people can get it easily."



Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders and workers staged a protest against the Centre's vaccine policy.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting vaccination should be open to all people above 18 years of age.

At present, there are 17,332 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi while the death toll in the state stands at 11,113. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 6,56,617. (ANI)

