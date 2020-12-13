COVID-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Echoing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday said that the COVID-19 vaccine, once cleared, will be available free of cost in the state.

"From the campaign of eradication of smallpox to the latest one for elimination of polio vaccine in India has been universal and free. Why is it then NDA govt hesitating in the case of Covid? Kerala CM declares that Covid vaccine will be freely made available to everyone in Kerala," the minister tweeted.

This tweet by the minister comes at a time when local body elections are going on in the state.

The local body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, with the final phase due on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)