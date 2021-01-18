COVID-19 vaccines are safe, says TN Health Secy after inoculation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan was inoculated against COVID-19 on the second day of the vaccination drive in Trichy on Sunday.

"Both COVID-19 vaccines are safe. I am happy how healthcare workers in the state are responding to vaccination," Radhakrishnan said while speaking to ANI after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar visited a government hospital where the health workers were administered the coronavirus vaccine.



"Today, I visited the COVID vaccination site at Government Royapettah Hospital. I saw health workers getting vaccine shots with confidence. There have been no reports of adverse effects from yesterday's vaccination drive. The Government will strictly deal with disseminating false information about vaccines," Vijayabaska said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu reported 589 new COVID-19 cases, 770 discharges, and seven deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,30,772, said State Health Department.

The nationwide vaccination process has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on January 16. (ANI)

