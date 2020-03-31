COVID-19: Vehicle transporting essentials sanitised in Kerala

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Vehicles from Karnataka transporting essential commodities are being sanitised in Wayanad district of Kerala.

"Vehicles from Karnataka transporting essential commodities are being sanitised at Muthanga in Wayanad district amid coronavirus Lockdown," an official said.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 202 in the state as of Monday.

There are over 1,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with the number of active cases being upwards of the 1100 mark as of Monday evening. (ANI)

