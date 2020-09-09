COVID-19: Venkaiah Naidu attends Rajya Sabha rehearsal

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu attended a rehearsal on Wednesday, in the Rajya Sabha Chamber for the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament as arrangements have been made keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic.

The officials who attended the rehearsal followed the social distancing protocol along with wearing masks.This will be the 252nd session of Rajya Sabha.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM. (ANI)

