COVID-19: Vistara temporarily suspends international flights from March 20-31

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Vistara on Wednesday announced that it will temporarily suspend its international flight operations from March 20 to 31 in wake of the novel coronavirus spread in India.

"Due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on border controls and air travel across the world, Vistara is temporarily suspending its international operations from 20 March 2020 to 31 March 2020," Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline has also temporarily adjusted its domestic services for the months of March and April in view of reduced demand.

Customers who booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded, the airline said. The airline will continue to monitor the evolving situation and may make further capacity adjustments if required, it added.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi has 9, Karnataka has 11, Kerala has 25, Maharashtra has 39 and Uttar Pradesh has 15 positive cases of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Bengal. (ANI)

