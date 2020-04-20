COVID-19 warriors deserve accolades, support of stakeholders: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the 'coronavirus warriors' deserve accolades and support of all stakeholders in the national strategy to contain the impact of the virus.

According to a press release, Birla, who arrived at the Parliament House on Monday following the resumption of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, said that health workers, sanitation personnel, security personnel and several other groups have been fighting the difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation, and urged people to extend respect to these 'warriors'.

Birla said: "India has been reasonably successful in its efforts to contain the spread of this virus and with the cooperation of the people the nation shall be able to defeat this disease."

He further said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat is in touch with all MPs, who in turn are leading the efforts within their constituencies to spread awareness about the disease and to ensure that people are undertaking all precautions.

An advisory was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding resumption of work in Central government offices by April 20, amid the nationwide lockdown in the country, which has now been extended to May 3.

The officers and members of staff of the Secretariat have also resumed their respective official duties today.

According to the release, extensive social distancing protocols have been put in place within the Parliament House Estate (PHE). Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all people entering PHE premises besides thermal scanning. The vehicles entering the premises are being sanitised.

Wide-ranging sanitisation of all surfaces, both indoors and outdoors, along with social distancing norms with regard to meetings and other interactions are being followed.

All officials have also been given masks and sanitisers, and a roster system for lower level officials has also been introduced. (ANI)

