COVID-19: WB to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance each to government medical staff

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Amid coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal government on Thursday announced to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance each to 10 lakh government medical staff across the state.

"Rs 5 lakh insurance each will be given to 10 lakh government medical staff across the state till April 15," the state government order said.

The West Bengal government also announced that it will provide a school mid-day meal to students at their houses.

So far one positive case for the deadly virus has been reported from West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in the state.

The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

