COVID-19: Wearing masks now mandatory in Ahmedabad, hefty fines for violators

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahmedabad on Monday joined the list of cities which have made it compulsorily for people to wear masks in public places in the wake novel coronavirus spread.

Violators will have to pay a penalty Rs 1,000 on the first offence and Rs 5,000 on all subsequent violations, according to an order by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

"All persons when in a public place within the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shall compulsorily wear masks or cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or other loose cloth tied properly around the mouth and nose," read the order, which will remain in force till further orders.

People who violate the rules will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they fail to pay the penalty.

"A penalty of Rs 1,000 will be levied on the first violation. All subsequent violations will attract a penalty of Rs 5000 in each case. Failure to pay penalty will attract prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897," the order read.

Wearing masks have been made mandatory in Gurugram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Gujarat has 516 COVID-19 cases, including 44 discharges and 25 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152 including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

