COVID-19: Wearing masks now mandatory in Gurugram, legal action against violators

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Wearing of face masks was made compulsory in Gurugram on Friday in the wake of coronavirus spread with authorities mandating legal action against violators.

The order by District Magistrate Amit Khatri stated that wearing masks is compulsory even while travelling in personal or government vehicles. The violators will be booked under Section of 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Government officials will not be allowed in meetings without masks, the order said.

Several states have made it mandatory for people to wear masks in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Haryana stands at 169 including 29 cured/discharged cases and three deaths. (ANI)

