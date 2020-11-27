COVID-19: Wedding season seams less promising for textile traders

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Textile traders in Surat on Thursday said that upcoming wedding ('Lagan') season seems less promising for their business following night curfew imposed due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

The director of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) Rangnath Sarda told ANI, "Night curfew and rumours about lockdown scared people."

"Business in the last one and a half months was exceptionally good. So we prepared for Lagan, Pongal and Christmas," he added.





Sarda further said: "But night curfew and rumours about lockdown on social media scared the traders. Mandatory COVID tests for those coming from outside Surat have also deterred people."

Gujarat has reported a total of 1,83,756 COVID cases till now and has seen a sharp spike in the past few days as 1,515 cases were reported on November 21. (ANI)

