COVID-19 : West Bengal closes schools, colleges till March 31

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The West Bengal government has closed all educational institutions in the state till March 31 in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

"All government, government-aided, private educational institutions - Schools, Colleges, Universities, Madrasahs, Sishu Shiksha Kendra & Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra will remain closed from 16th to 31st March," read a statement from the West Bengal government.

"The internal examinations of these institutions have been suspended due to the same reason. However, the Board Examinations would be held as per schedule," the statement added.

Several states, including Delhi, Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, have already shut down schools amid the COVID-19 threat.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

