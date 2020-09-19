COVID-19: Western Railway to increase daily suburban services to 500 from September 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Western Railway on Friday decided to increase the daily special suburban services from 350 to 500 from September 21. The decision was taken to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The number of daily special suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on Western Railway from September 21 to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The essential staff as notified by the state government to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel," the Western Railway said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from the same day. Out of them, five pairs of clone special trains will run from Western Railway.

"Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21 till further notice. Out of these 20 pairs, five pairs of clone special trains will run from Western Railway. These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains with Humsafar type rakes," the Western Railway said.

It added, "From the five pairs of clone specials which are being made operational, three trains are from Ahmedabad and one each from Bandra Terminus and Surat. The trains originating from Western Railway are Ahmedabad-Darbhanga, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Patna, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar and Surat-Chhapra. These clone special trains will run with Humsafar rakes and charges as applicable in Humsafar trains. The clone special trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation." (ANI)

