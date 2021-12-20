COVID-19: With four more Omicron cases reported in Delhi, tally climbs to 28

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Four new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi on Monday. The tally of Omicron cases in the national capital has now climbed to 28.

As per Max hospital, Saket, the four people found to be infected with the variant have been admitted to their facility.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centers for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital.

Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment. (ANI)