COVID-19: With gold artisans returning home, jewellery shop owners in Surat incurring losses

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI): Jewellery shop owners in Surat said they are incurring losses as gold artisans have returned to their native places and there is less demand for gold due to COVID-19.

Vijay Mangukiya, Secretary, Surat Jewellery Association said: "Around 70 per cent of artisans have left in COVID fear".

"Most of these artisans are from West Bengal. Our expenses are fixed but income has reduced as there is shortage of labour as well as less demand for gold. If this continues, it will become for jewellers to survive," said Mangukiya.

According to latest data available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 9,468 active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat with 27,718 cured/migrated/discharged and 2008 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

