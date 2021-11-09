COVID-19: With lifting of night curfew, nightlife back in Lucknow bringing cheer to restaurants, food joints

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): As the Uttar Pradesh government lifted the night curfew on October 20, nightlife makes a comeback bringing cheer to restaurants, food joints, lounges discs in Lucknow.

Speaking to ANI, Shoaib, a restaurateur said, "Lifting of night curfew has surely brought respite to us and led to stoppage of wasting food items. Earlier, we were not able to sell our food on time. But now, as the government has extended the hours, so we are able to sell our whole food."



"Local businesses are coming back to normal now as the footfall of customers is good in the markets," he added.

Harsh Khanna, a local said, "Lucknow is known for food. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the food businesses were affected a lot. But now, many shops are open till late at night, even old Lucknow is known for the opening of restaurants 24x7."

Another visitor said that Lucknow is well known for its nightlife, so now people are also coming back and visiting the places at night. "Lucknow is known for its nightlife. People are now coming back outside at night and visiting places. But I hope people will follow the COVID-19 protocols," he added. (ANI)

