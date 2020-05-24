COVID-19 would not deter festive spirit of Eid, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that this time Eid-ul-Fitr would be unique due to COVID-19 pandemic but it would not deter the festive spirit.

"For the first time, I will perform Eid's namaz at home. People across the country observed Ramzan in the midst of the challenges because of coronavirus. We will pray that the country gets rid of the virus at the earliest," said Naqvi while speaking to ANI.

The Union minister also spoke about the one year of Narendra Modi government's second tenure.

"There have been many challenges to overcome and expectations to do even better than our previous term. I believe, this government has fared well on both the parameters," said the minister.

He praised the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" and endorsed his mantra of 'atmanirbharta' and 'swadeshi'.

"This government has taken many historic decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 and several others. This government is truly 'iqbal ki sarkar, insaf ki sarkar and iman ki sarkar'. We have proved it time and again," he added. (ANI)

