COVID-19: Yediyurappa asks hotels, restaurants to strictly follow precautionary measures

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): As hotels and restaurants are set to open in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the owners of these establishments have to strictly follow all precautionary measures prescribed by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with the tourism and transport department, also stakeholders, regarding revival of tourism in the state.

The representatives of the hotel association and transport companies have assured the Chief Minister that they would follow all the government guidelines.

The Bus Owners Association, Hotel Owners' Association and Taxi Owners' Association, who were present in the meeting, put forward some demands before the government. Yediyurappa said their demands will be thoroughly reviewed and appropriate decisions will be taken.

The Chief Minister also released a guidebook for hotel owners to follow for the opening of their hotels, hospitality units and tourist destinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshmana Sawadi, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and other senior government officials also attended the meeting.

The Central government has allowed shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels in non-containment zones across the country to open from June 8 as part of "Unlock 1.0" after being shut for over two months due to the coronavirus spread. (ANI)

