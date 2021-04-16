COVID-19: Youth Congress sets up control room in Delhi to help people in distress

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): As India is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has set up a control room in the national capital to help people in distress.

The youth wing of Congress also has its presence on social media platforms to assist Covid patients and their guardians. It is helping people with medicines, plasma, check for availability of bed for Covid patients and even assist them with admissions and counselling.

Speaking to ANI, IYC Chief B V Srinivas said, "A month ago we had organised a national executive meeting which was addressed by Rahul Gandhi wherein he had instructed us to be prepared to help common people in the hour of crisis."

Srinivas added, "As the number started rising we set up the control room in Delhi and activated our office bearers across the country. Now we are providing people injections, plasma, checking for bed availability and admissions for the infected people."

He also mentioned that IYC has started new pages and hashtags under SOSIYC on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

A Youth Congress office bearer, Milind Gautam, who travelled to Delhi from Raipur in the interest of donating plasma, said, "We are committed to help people under the leadership of B V Srinivas."

IYC media in charge, Rahul Rao, told ANI that they are getting thousands of calls daily. "Till now we have got more than 40,000 calls for help and we have provided them with plasma and Remdesivir injections."

Rao added, "We have a chain of IYC workers across the country and we are reaching out to people in every corner and will continue to do so." (ANI)