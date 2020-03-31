Covid-19:1605 cases registered for lockdown violations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A total of 1605 cases have been registered in Odisha in the last 6 days, for different violations related to the lockdown due to COVID-19.

"In the last 24 hours from March 29 to 30, a total of 224 cases have been registered in Odisha for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19," Odisha Police said in a release.

"Out of these cases, 221 cases have been registered for violation of lockdown, whereas 3 cases have been registered for violation of 'Home Quarantine'," it added.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.

Three persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

