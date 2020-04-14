COVID-19:Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid, Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati declared as containment zones

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid and Spanish Garden complex area in Guwahati have been declared as containment zones after COVID-19 cases were reported from the said areas.

Security personnel were deployed on Tuesday as the area was sealed in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

Earlier today, the Assam government initiated a helpline number to assist non-resident Assamese financially for their survival during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the country's health ministry data, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 31.

The governments of various states across the country have taken several precautionary measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

