COVID-19:Kerala Govt issues fresh restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): A day after witnessing highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Wednesday announced fresh restrictions in the state declaring Saturday a holiday for all Government Offices, Banks, Public Sector Undertakings and Cooperative institutions.

The state reported 22,414 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths yesterday.

According to the guilelines, with an aim to break the chain of transmission, the state government said that only essential services and emergency activities shall be allowed on weekend - April 24 and 25. While on April 24 (Saturday) will be a holiday for all Government Offices, Banks,Public Sector Undertakings and Cooperative institutions.

It also stated that all educational institutions (Public/private) including music/art schools,coaching institutions are directed to conduct classes only in the online mode.

All Summer vacation camps shall be closed. Hostels are permitted to function strictly adhering Covid protocols. Higher Secondary Examinations on Saturday will be held as scheduled.

However, no restrictions shall be binding on any staff deputed on election, examination or Covid duty.

All state and central government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations etc. dealing with emergency and essential services and Covid-19 containment and management duties, shall be fully functional and officers/personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.



All industries/companies/organisations dealing with emergency and essential services, and requiring operations 24x7 shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organisation/institution.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organisation/institution. Only essential staff/employees shall work from office, stated the guidelines.

Patients and their attendants who are in an emergency, and eligible people intending to take Covid-19 vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

Neighbourhood shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish will be allowed to function.

Restaurant and eateries shall be allowed only for take-away and home delivery. Movement of long-distance bus services, trains and air travel will be permitted.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators) to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating movement of passengers. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to Covid protocol.

Marriages and housewarming ceremonies registered in Covid Jagratha Portal are permitted strictly adhering to Covid protocols.



The new guidelines were announced on a day when the state recorded its highest single-day spike. The chief minister said the state government would provide free vaccination to all adults aged more than 18 years. (ANI)

