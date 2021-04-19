Covid beds in Karnataka to be increased soon, says Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Amid the continuous surge in coronavirus infection, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said Covid beds in the state will be increased shortly as 'bigger corporates' have promised to provide 50 per cent of their beds to the government recommended coronavirus patients.

Speaking to the media, the Minister reiterated that there is no dearth of medical oxygen in the state.

"Today we called a meeting with bigger corporates and they have promised they will discharge less serious patients and fulfil their commitment of proving Covid beds to the government recommended patients," Dr Sudhakar said

"There is no dearth of oxygen but there are some logistical issues that we are sorting out. We will sort it out in a couple of days. We have called a meeting under our Industry Minister, all the producers and suppliers of oxygen. We'll sort out the issue. The issue is not oxygen, but there are some big hospitals that don't have plants. So that logistical issue is still there, how to handle that is what we are contemplating. But we'll somehow resolve it," he added.



When asked about the Delhi government's decision to impose a weeklong lockdown in the national capital, Dr Sudhakar said it was a good decision to break the chain.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called a meeting via video conference of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council leaders on April 20 to discuss Coronavirus pandemic management in the state. Governor Vajubhai Vala will also attend the meeting tomorrow.

In view of the rapid surge in cases, the Karnata government postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat election till further notice.

"As the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing, after discussing with officials and experts, we have decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat election. We are also thinking to appoint administrators in those Zilla and Taluq panchayat," Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said earlier today.

Karnataka reported 19,067 new coronavirus cases, 4,603 discharges and 81 deaths on Sunday. The total Covid tally of the state has reached 11,61,065, with 33,543 active cases. (ANI)

