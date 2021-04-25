COVID: IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers from Singapore

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In a continuous effort towards COVID-19 relief, one C-17 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was airborne on Saturday from Hindan Air Base for Changi International Airport, Singapore.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft arrived at Singapore at 7:45 am. After loading four empty cryogenic oxygen containers, it has departed Singapore and is en route to Panagarh air base for offloading of these containers.

Another C-17 of the IAF was airborne from the Hindan airbase at 8:00 am for the Pune airbase. The aircraft arrived at Pune at 10:00 am. The jet was loaded with 2 empty cryogenic oxygen container trucks which were then flown to Jamnagar airbase. The same C17 aircraft is currently on its second shuttle from Pune to Jamnagar, with a load of 2 more empty containers.



One C17 transported two empty containers from Jodhpur to Jamnagar earlier in the day today.

One IAF Chinook helicopter and one An32 transport aircraft took COVID testing equipment from Jammu to Leh and from Jammu to Kargil, respectively. The equipment consisted of Bio Safety cabinets, centrifuges, and stabilizers. These machines have been made by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and now given to UT of Ladakh to enhance testing, the Defence Ministry stated.

As the nation takes big strides in its fight to contain and defeat the contagion, IAF reaffirms its commitment to meet all emerging needs in a professional manner. (ANI)

