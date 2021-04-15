COVID impact: Moradabad Mandi witnesses downfall in sale of dates this Ramadan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Moradabad mandi has witnessed a downfall in the dates">sale of dates this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and fear among customers. Even in the ongoing month of Ramadan, the traders at the mandi are not able to profitably sell dates as the influx of customers has fallen.

Due to fears of curfew and lockdown induced amid rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, people are not stepping outside their homes, said Mohammed Moin, a trader at the Moradabad mandi. He added, "Even last year we had difficulty in selling dates due to lockdown and the situation is same this year. There are barely any customers."

Mohammed Moin sells 50-60 varieties of dates, which he gets from Delhi, Bombay and Gujarat. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is COVID fear among customers as well us traders. This year, out stocks are just piling."

According to Moin, the customers do not have enough money and the traders are also incurring losses.

Another trader named Iqbal said, "People are scared because of coronavirus. There are barely any customers. I have got 1 quintal dates, otherwise I used to take 5 to 10 quintals."

Dates are a staple on iftar tables during Ramadan. Prophet Muhammad's iftar table always had dates. Accordig to Islamic scholars, at iftar time, Prophet Muhammad used to break his fast with either a few fresh or dried dates or a sip of water.





Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by people belonging to the Muslim community all around the world. This year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began in India on April 14.



During Ramadan, people have their first meal before sunrise known as 'sehri' (also called suhoor) and the other meal is iftar, which is served after sunset.



This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation. (ANI)





