COVID infection for those below 18 years of age during second wave less than 13 pc: NHM Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): National Health Mission, Assam on Monday evening informed that during the second wave, the COVID-19 infection rate for those aged below 18 years of age is less than 13 per cent.

An official document by the health mission stated, "From 1/04/2021 to 26/06/2021, the total number of COVID infected persons in Assam has been 2,80,504. Out of this, 34,606 within the age group of 0 to 18 years were found infected with COVID 19. Further analysis showed that a total of 5,755 cases belonged to less than 5 years and 28,851 to 6 to 18 years age groups."

The COVID positive cases among the above category vary from district to district. Kamrup Metro has the highest caseload; 5,346 of children were found infected with COVID. This stands at 10.04 per cent out of the total caseload 53,251 of the district.

Dibrugarh follows next with 2,430 COVID cases, which stands at 12.19 per cent of children infected out of total 19,937 COVID cases. Nagaon is placed third with 2,288 COVID cases, which stands at 14.38 per cent of children infected out of total 15,910 cases.

Kamrup rural is placed fourth with 2,023 COVID cases, which stands at 11.75 percent of children infected out of total 17,216 cases. Sonitpur is at fifth with 1,839 COVID cases, which stands at 13.89 per cent of children infected against the total of 13,239 COVID cases. Similarly, different districts have more or less numbers of COVID infected persons belonging to less than 18 years of age group.

From April 1 till June 26, 2021 the State has reported 34 deaths among the above category, many of them having co-morbidities like Congenital Diseases (heart, kidney, rare malformations etc), especially among less than 5 years.

During the ongoing Assam Community Surveillance Program Phase 3 (ACSP 3), many children staying with COVID positive parents/guardians who have opted for Home Isolation, were subsequently tested COVID positive. Therefore it is advisable that parents/guardians who have tested COVID positive should preferably opt for Institutional Quarantine instead of Home Quarantine so that the spread of COVID-19 among children can be prevented.

Health Department is strictly following the guidelines issued by the Government of India regarding Paediatric COVID management and has already initiated a slew of steps to address and manage COVID infection among vulnerable age groups. The establishment of COVID Paediatric ICUs in all Medical Colleges and District Hospitals are at an advanced stage. More than 5,000 Health Care Workers including Doctors, Nurses and paramedical staff have already been trained and are dealing with the patients so that we can save maximum lives. 108 ambulances have also been trained to transport such infected children with appropriate care. (ANI)