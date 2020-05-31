COVID lockdown: First commercial flight arrives at Agartala airport from Kolkata with over 160 passengers

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 30 (ANI): The first aircraft with over 160 passengers from Kolkata arrived at Agartala airport on Friday after the resumption of commercial flight amid COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

The passengers were tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director VK Seth said, "Under the relaxed guidelines by Ministry of Civil Aviation, we have resumed the services but due to some restrictions in Kolkata, it was delayed. After May 25, this is the first scheduled domestic flight to land at the airport".

In the wake of the pandemic, Agartala airport is taking care of social distancing norms, sanitization, web check-in and contactless passenger boarding. Passengers at airport are being provided PPE kits including mask, face shield and gloves at the security hold area, said Seth to ANI.

Seth also requested the passengers boarding the flight to do a web check-in before reaching the airport to avoid inconvenience.

"I hope that the services will get better and more flights will be functional," added Seth. (ANI)

