Covid lockdown: Special trains only for migrants, other stranded persons

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Special trains are being run only for stranded migrants, students and other 'nominated persons identified and registered by the state government', Indian Railways said on Friday.

"The special trains have been planned for nominated persons identified and registered by state governments. Only those passengers to board whom state government officials will bring to railway stations," said Chief Public Relations official (CPRO), Central Railway

The CPRO added that no other persons, under any circumstance, should come to railway stations.

"We will not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any group or individual," the statement clarified.

Earlier, the Railways Ministry had said that as per the guideline issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run "Shramik Special" trains from "Labour Day" today, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

"These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons," the ministry stated.

The Railways and State Governments will appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these "Shramik Specials". (ANI)

