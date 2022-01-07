COVID: Night curfew imposed in Gujarat, educational institutions closed till Jan 31

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): As the COVID cases in the country witness incessant surge, the Gujarat government on Friday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), all political/social programs, weddings will have a maximum gathering of 400 people in open and that of 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues. Only 100 persons have been allowed in funerals.



"Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants, with 75 per cent capacity, to function till 10 pm. 75 per cent capacity approved in government/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till Jan 31," Gujarat CMO informed.

High Court of Gujarat is also to function in virtual mode only till further orders, in view of rising COVID cases.

As per the data of the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,346 active COVID cases in the state presently. (ANI)

