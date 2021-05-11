COVID norms flouted as thousand attend UP Cleric's funeral in Badaun, FIR lodged

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): A day after the mass gathering at the funeral of a Muslim cleric in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people for violating COVID-19 protocols.



"An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for violating COVID-19 protocols during the funeral procession of a religious leader in Badaun. FIR was lodged under Section 188 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Senior Superintendent of Police, Budaun Sankalp Sharma told ANI.

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Muslim cleric Abdul Hamid Mohammad Salimul Qadri on Sunday in Badaun violating the COVID lockdown. Qadri died on Sunday afternoon following which people from various parts of Uttar Pradesh flocked at a mosque in Badaun where his body was kept.

Uttar Pradesh Police has started investigations into the matter after filing an FIR on Monday. In order to contain the COVID outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh Government has restricted the number of people at funerals to 20. (ANI)

