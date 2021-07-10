Covid norms go for a toss as tourists throng Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country, although the gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by the visitors was accounted in Himachal Pradesh Dharmshala on Friday.

Hundreds of tourists were seen without masks in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala, violating COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing went for a toss as tourists were seen enjoying amid concerns of the impending third wave.

However, the increase in the number of tourists has posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.



Chief Secretary to Government of Himachal Pradesh, Anil Kumar Khachi on July 6 had said that the administration has already unilaterally advised all District Collectors to enforce the COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines strictly.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and noted that 66 districts in the country reported more than 10 per cent positivity for the week ending July 8.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.

Earlier on July 6, referring to the massive footfall of people in hill stations, Health Ministry stated that gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far during a press conference, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said "People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with." (ANI)

