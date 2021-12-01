COVID pandemic accentuated need to centralize production: Nadda

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need to centralize production.

Addressing a seminar on 'Global Challenges of 21st Century: Interparty Dimension' organised by the United Russia Party, Nadda said, "The COVID pandemic has accentuated the need to centralize production and manufacture, especially critical goals. The world needs a diversified and resilient supply chain. In India, this has redoubled the Make-In-India initiative and our plans to expand manufacturing base of our economy".

Laying emphasis on the efforts of the government to curb the pandemic, Nadda said, "In view of the enormity of the crisis, all BJP workers were asked to serve the public, the entire party machinery was galvanized and diverted towards relief measures."



He also said, "We have established 24x7 helplines to help people in distress. Party workers distributed food items, masks, sanitizers, conducted blood donation camps and more".

Speaking on ties of India and Russia, Nadda said, "Through COVID, India and Russia have sustained cooperation, assisting each other with the supply of machines and other tools".

"We have completed almost a quarter of the 21st century. It has been testing times for the global community, particularly over the past 2 years," he added.

"Our response to the 3 principle challenges of the moment, the pandemic, climate change and threat posed by radicalism and terrorism and its sanctuaries will shape the trajectory of the remainder of the 21st century," Nadda noted. (ANI)

