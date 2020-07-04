COVID patient in Bengaluru dies waiting on road for ambulance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly coronavirus patient at Hanumath Nagar in South Bengaluru died outside his house waiting for an ambulance on Friday evening. The body was kept on the road for three hours.

"Minutes after we came to know about the incident, we sent the vehicle to pick him up. But, the person went out of the house to find an auto-rickshaw to reach the hospital. He didn't get an ambulance for a long time," said BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

The incident came to light after the video of the same went viral on social media platforms. In a few minutes long footage, the patient's relatives can be seen standing near his body waiting for the vehicle.

"I have seen the video of the incident and has ordered an enquiry into the matter. Deputy Commissioner of BBMP Indumurthy will investigate the case and action will be taken accordingly," Kumar added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded as many as 19,710 of coronavirus cases

Out of the total, 10,612 are active cases, 8,805 have been discharged/cured and 293 have died after contracting the lethal infection. (ANI)

