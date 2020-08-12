COVID positive Andhra headmaster died due to hospital's negligence: Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that a headmaster who had tested positive for COVID-19 here died due to negligence of hospital authorities.

"We are a society that thinks of Gurudeva as Bhavah. Ramesh Kumar, the headmaster of Manubolu ZP High School in Nellore, said that he was corona positive and asked the hospital staff, officials and YCP leaders to save his life by admitting him to the hospital. Eventually, Ramesh died. Is there an actual administration in this state? Have the people voted for this government only to die in such pathetic conditions? It hurts to watch videos like this. There was no response from the government," the former Chief Minister tweeted (translated from Telegu), along with a video of the headmaster before his death, pleading to the hospital administration to save him.

In the video, the headmaster can be heard saying, "I am Ramesh Kumar, working as headmaster in Manubolu ZP Boys high school since November 2015. I have worked well to keep my school ahead in the government's 'Nadu Nedu' program. I got appreciation in MLA's review meeting also. I am corona positive. I have been waiting outside the government hospital for more than one hour. I appeal to the Collector, DEO, Joint Collector and MLA to please save me. I am suffering from sugar and other diseases also. I plead to admit me in the hospital and save me. Thank You."



As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 87,597 active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, 1,54,749 recoveries and 2,203 deaths have been recorded in the state. (ANI)

