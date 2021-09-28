Covid restrictions including night curfew extended till October 11 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) till October 11 have been extended in Bengaluru, as per an official order.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed with revised timing from 10 pm to 5 am in the State as per the existing guidelines with effect from September 25, 2021.

Karnataka reported 504 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.



The state has logged a total of 29,73,899 cases till date with 12,804 active cases.

With 893 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Karnataka has gone up to 29,23,320 while the death toll mounted to 37,746.

The positivity rate in Karnataka recorded on Sunday was recorded at 0.48 per cent. (ANI)

