COVID test mandatory for people coming to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that the people coming to Bengaluru from any state need to take the RT-PCR test.

"People coming from any state to Bengaluru need to take RTPCR test including Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and other states as well," said the Health Minister.

He said that the more number of positive cases this time is in the 20 to 40 age group.



"There should be no negligence from any asymptomatic or with symptoms. They must have to be quarantined," he said.

He further said that the marshals will strictly implement and it is important to wear masks and to maintain social distances in markets, crowded roads, bus stops, theatres, marriage halls, event places, religious places, colleges and any crowded places.

"Organisers of any event, marriage, or any crowded places will be held responsible and such organisers will be fined," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 30,29,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Karnataka.

At present, there are 15,614 active coronavirus cases in the state. 9,45,594 recovered from the disease while 12,449 people have died. (ANI)

